Grain elevator, hardware store destroyed by Crystal City, Man., fire

A devastating fire tore through Crystal City, Man., on Monday evening, reducing a grain elevator to ash and severely damaging a hardware store.

STARS Air Ambulance transported a man in his 30s to hospital with burns. He is in stable condition at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, a STARS spokesperson said.

Residents say the elevator went up in flames around 6 p.m.

The fire spread to the Cudmore Bros. Hardware building as well, which is less than a block away from where the elevator crumpled.

Colleen Henderson, who is part of the emergency response team in Crystal City, described the initial blaze as an explosion.

"It's in the middle of our town, right along our railway," she said. "We're trying to keep everyone safe."

It was huge, huge flames, which obviously they couldn't even try to control. - Cathy Beavis

Cathy Beavis, who lives two blocks away from the grain elevator, thought she was hearing thunder before she saw flames shooting up instead.

"It was huge, huge flames, which obviously they couldn't even try to control," she said.

Firefighters from surrounding communities descended on Crystal City — 155 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, not far from the U.S. border — to battle the blaze.

Local farmers and a nearby Hutterite community banded together to haul water, while other neighbours cooked food for the firefighters, residents said on social media.

Incredibly sad to see our beloved elevator burn tonight, but so amazing to watch a community come together, farmers from all around hauling water and people making food for our firefighters. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crystalcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crystalcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/A5lWRpibH9">pic.twitter.com/A5lWRpibH9</a> —@ayvin_14

Beavis said the elevator, owned by Paterson Grain, is invaluable to the community.

"There was just grain trucks there today, delivering grain," Beavis said. "It's used here by our local people all the time. It will be a huge loss for our farmers."

Manitoba Hydro says 270 customers in the region are without power as a result of the fire. An estimated restoration time is not available.

Paterson Grain did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday evening.