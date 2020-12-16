Skip to Main Content
Driven by dreams, trapped in nighmares

Twenty-five games into the Swift Current Broncos’ 1993-94 season, Darren McLean had reached his breaking point.

Players describe an unravelling Broncos dressing room, reveal emotional scars decades later

Graham James arrives at court for sentencing in Winnipeg on March 20, 2012. Former players say James sexually abused them and left them with deep emotional wounds, even decades later. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Days earlier, star forward Todd Holt had revealed a litany of horrors that he endured for years at the hands of their coach, Graham James.

