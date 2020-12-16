Driven by dreams, trapped in nighmares
Twenty-five games into the Swift Current Broncos’ 1993-94 season, Darren McLean had reached his breaking point.
Players describe an unravelling Broncos dressing room, reveal emotional scars decades later
Twenty-five games into the Swift Current Broncos' 1993-94 season, Darren McLean had reached his breaking point.
Days earlier, star forward Todd Holt had revealed a litany of horrors that he endured for years at the hands of their coach, Graham James.
To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.
CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.