Strip of Graham Avenue closing to traffic until July 2020

A stretch of Graham Avenue in downtown Winnipeg is closing Monday and won't reopen to drivers for two years.

Only transit buses will be free to drive down Graham between Main and Fort Streets until July 2020, the City of Winnipeg said in a release on Friday.

Westbound lanes on Graham are being shut down for the construction of a new tower at 300/330 Main.

The two north-side lanes will be reserved for construction trucks, while the two south-side lanes of Graham will stay open for transit.

The section of Graham Avenue in red will be affected by the closure. (Google Maps)

The sidewalk on the southern side of Graham will remain open for pedestrians.

The city asks drivers to plan alternate routes when driving through the area as of Monday.

Road closure information is available on the city's website and the city's Waze app offers real-time traffic updates.

