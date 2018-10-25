Manitoba publishing Grade 12 provincial exam results by school division for 1st time in 20 years

Manitoba's provincial government is changing the way it reports provincial language arts and math exam results, in what it says is an effort to give parents a better sense of how Grade 12 students are faring.

For the first time in 20 years, the province has begun publishing Grade 12 provincial test scores at a division-by-division level.

The practice was stopped in 1999 when the then NDP government decided to release the results at a provincial level, the province said Thursday.

The province began to break down the numbers by region, gender and Indigenous identity in 2016, and the latest move is divvying up results by school division.

The academic fitness of Manitoba's students has been under scrutiny for years.

A 2018 report from the Council of Ministers of Education said Manitoba Grade 8 students tested in reading, science and math in 2016 had improved their scores over testing in 2010 and 2013, but were still consistently below the Canadian average in those areas.

Sharing 'valuable information with parents': Goertzen

"We want to return to a practice that should have never ended and share this valuable information with parents," said Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a media release.

Grade 12 students take provincial examinations at the end of each semester in language arts and math.

Goertzen said the assessment results will provide insight for the kindergarten to Grade 12 education review the province will begin in early 2019. The audit of the province's education system will include public consultation, the province says.

The results are now available on the provincial website.

Students in the Winnipeg School Division had an average score of 70.7 per cent in pre-calculus mathematics, which exceeds the provincial 68 per cent average, and a 64.6 per cent average in English language arts, which is lower than the 67.8 per cent score province-wide.