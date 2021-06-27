Grad dresses a stark reminder of students' losses this year

Alexa Craig knew she had found The Dress the moment she stepped into it.

It was a crisp day in late fall, and she and her mom had only begun shopping for grad dresses. However, it was the third dress in the first store that ended up being the runaway winner: a sparkly, plunge-neck stunner in fire-engine red.

"I actually I couldn't bring myself to get out of the dress because I liked it so much," the Collège Béliveau grad, 17, says during a Zoom call in June. Craig is sitting on her bed, doing yet another virtual call in a year defined by them. Affixed to the corner of her white bedframe is a bright green circle: "I'm COVID-19 vaccinated."

