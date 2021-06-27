Skip to Main Content
Grad dresses a stark reminder of students' losses this year

For the second June in a row, the pandemic has stripped graduates of that North American rite of passage, the grad dinner and dance, that marks the end of childhood and the beginning of adulthood.
Alexa Craig is one of thousands of Winnipeg grads who said yes to the dress, only for public health to say no to gatherings. (Mikaela MacKenzie/Winnipeg Free Press)

Alexa Craig knew she had found The Dress the moment she stepped into it.

It was a crisp day in late fall, and she and her mom had only begun shopping for grad dresses. However, it was the third dress in the first store that ended up being the runaway winner: a sparkly, plunge-neck stunner in fire-engine red.

"I actually I couldn't bring myself to get out of the dress because I liked it so much," the Collège Béliveau grad, 17, says during a Zoom call in June. Craig is sitting on her bed, doing yet another virtual call in a year defined by them. Affixed to the corner of her white bedframe is a bright green circle: "I'm COVID-19 vaccinated."

