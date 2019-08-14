Hospital visitors may have had credit, debit card info stolen, health authority warns

People who paid for parking with a debit or credit card at the machine in Grace Hospital's main lobby on the weekend should monitor their accounts to make sure their information wasn't stolen.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority put out a warning on Wednesday after someone said they believed they saw a skimmer on the PIN pad. The device may have been installed between the evening of Friday, Aug. 9, and Monday morning, Aug. 12.

A skimmer is a device that can be fixed to the ATM or other machine and scan a customer's information when a withdrawal or purchase is made.

The health authority said in a news release that the machine in the Grace Hospital lobby was inspected and no skimmer was found, but the warning was issued "out of an abundance of caution."

Police are investigating, the WRHA statement said.

If you notice any unusual activity on your account, tell your financial institution immediately.