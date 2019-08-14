Hospital visitors may have had credit, debit card info stolen, health authority warns
Parking machine may have had skimmer placed on it, WRHA says
People who paid for parking with a debit or credit card at the machine in Grace Hospital's main lobby on the weekend should monitor their accounts to make sure their information wasn't stolen.
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority put out a warning on Wednesday after someone said they believed they saw a skimmer on the PIN pad. The device may have been installed between the evening of Friday, Aug. 9, and Monday morning, Aug. 12.
A skimmer is a device that can be fixed to the ATM or other machine and scan a customer's information when a withdrawal or purchase is made.
The health authority said in a news release that the machine in the Grace Hospital lobby was inspected and no skimmer was found, but the warning was issued "out of an abundance of caution."
Police are investigating, the WRHA statement said.
If you notice any unusual activity on your account, tell your financial institution immediately.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.