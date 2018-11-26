Governor General makes first official visit to Winnipeg

Canada's Governor General is in Winnipeg on a two-day visit — her first time in Manitoba in an official capacity.

Julie Payette started her morning meeting with provincial dignitaries, including premier Brian Pallister.

"We gave him a photo of Manitoba from space," Payette told reporters.

"It's not only a friendly province, it's a beautiful province. We had a chance to also talk about the challenges and opportunities for this province, which are great."

.GGJuliePayette has arrived here at the Manitoba Legislature. This is her first official visit to the province. She’s got a busy day including stops at <a href="https://twitter.com/umanitoba?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@umanitoba</a>, and a walk this evening with the Bear Clan Patrol. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCManitoba?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCManitoba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/yx9TQm7Ksi">pic.twitter.com/yx9TQm7Ksi</a> —@CBCMarina

Payette also met children from Fort Rouge School and Balmoral Hall School asking some of them if they were interested in becoming an astronaut.

"I was so, so excited for this opportunity," said Jessica Sui, a grade 12 student from Balmoral Hall.

"Especially because she's a woman in both science and politics, she's just a huge inspiration to me. I was just very excited."

Student Jessica Sui was part of a group of students who met the governor general at the Manitoba legislature on Monday morning. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

Payette's visit includes stops to Université de-Sainte-Boniface, the University of Manitoba, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Payette will also take part in a celebration of Francophone culture and a go on an evening walk with the Bear Clan Patrol.

"It's so important and it's an urban initiative that makes a big difference here in the city," Payette told reporters when asked about her walk with the Bear Clan.

"We need to continue to shine light on it. That's part of my role, as Governor General, I showcase what happens on the ground by real people and what they do."

Canada's governor general is on a two day visit to Winnipeg. She told reporters that she hopes to see northern Manitoba on her next trip. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

This is Payette's first official visit to Manitoba since becoming Governor General of Canada in October 2017.

"The planets finally aligned. We tried to come last spring when the Jets were in the conference finals," she said.

"So hopefully they'll be in the conference final again next year and I'll be back for that. They wear a hornet on their chest and I'm an air force pilot, so I have a bit of a liking for that."

Payette will only spend time in Winnipeg this visit, but says she plans to return and see more of the province.

"Next time I come back, we'll head north," she told reporters. "Definitely northern Manitoba."