Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to make 1st trip to Manitoba

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is finally making her way to Manitoba, more than a year after being sworn into office, and she's sticking around for a couple of days.

A special ceremony will be be held inside the Manitoba Legislative Building at 10 a.m. Monday.

"We look forward to showing Her Excellency our beautiful province and to introducing her to our sincere and hardworking people of Manitoba," Premier Brian Pallister said on Friday.

As part of the official arrival, Payette will be officially welcomed to the province by the premier, Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon and other dignitaries, and will receive a traditional 21-gun salute.

She will then perform an inspection of a guard of honour, made up of members of 17 Wing Winnipeg, at the base of the legislative building's grand staircase.

Monday's welcoming ceremony will also feature the Royal Canadian Air Force Band conducting the royal salute.

"Manitobans young and old are encouraged to join us and celebrate with Her Excellency on the occasion of her first official visit to friendly Manitoba," Pallister said.​​

Payette will take part in public and private events that will see her celebrate the city's Francophone community and culture at Fort Gibraltar, visit Université de Saint-Boniface and explore the University of Manitoba, tour the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, do an evening walk with the Bear Clan Patrol, and tour Canadian Forces Base 17 Wing Winnipeg, says a news release from the province.