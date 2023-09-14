Government of Manitoba websites down due to 'unplanned service disruption'
Several government of Manitoba websites are down Thursday due to an unplanned service disruption.
Spokesperson says support teams trying to identify cause
It's impacting departmental websites such as Manitoba Health as well as the Court of King's Bench online registry.
The sites went offline at some point Thursday morning and were still inaccessible shortly before 1 p.m.
A provincial spokesperson says the cause of the interruption has not been identified and support teams are working on restoring services.