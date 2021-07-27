Natural gas bills set to increase August 1: Public Utilities Board

Manitobans using natural gas will see an increase on their hydro bills next month as rates increase on August 1, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) says.

The board approved the increase applied for by Centra Gas Manitoba Inc., a division of Manitoba Hydro, to boost the primary gas (natural gas) rate from 0.1045 cents per cubic metre to 0.1323 cents per cubic metre.

This will result in an 8.7 per cent increase — or approximately $58 more per year — for residential customers, the PUB said in a news release Tuesday.

The PUB says those that have fixed-term or fixed-price contracts with Centra or private brokers will not be affected by the increase, which will be reviewed again on Nov.1, 2021.

Centra Inc. sells primary gas to Manitoba customers on a cost-recovery basis without markups through Manitoba Hydro.

The costs of primary gas are determined by the market price of natural gas in Western Canada, the PUB says.