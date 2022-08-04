Winnipeg mayoral race grows to 14 candidates
Govind Thawani joins lengthy list of people running for mayor
The long list of Winnipeg mayoral candidates just got a little longer.
On Wednesday, Govind Thawani became the 14th person to register a run for mayor this fall.
He joins Idris Adelakun, Rana Bokhari, Chris Clacio, Scott Gillingham, Kevin Klein, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Glen Murray, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Jessica Peebles, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.
Candidates must complete a nominations process in September in order to appear on the ballot on Oct. 26.
The list of mayoral candidates tends to be longer when no incumbent is on the ballot. Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman is not seeking re-election this year.
Since the city amalgamated with its suburbs, the largest number of mayoral candidates on a ballot was 17 during a wide-open race to succeed Bill Norrie in 1992.
In that race, won by Susan Thompson, 97 per cent of the votes went to the top four candidates.
