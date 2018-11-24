St. Boniface crash sends one to hospital

One person is in hospital after a crash in St. Boniface left a minivan lying its side in front of a Goulet Street strip mall Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said officers were called to the scene near Dominion Centre between Tache Avenue and St. Mary's Road at 11:21 a.m.

When they arrived, Murray said investigators determined one vehicle had been travelling west on Goulet Street when another vehicle cut in front of it and was T-boned.

Neither vehicle had any passengers inside.

Murray said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to nearby St. Boniface Hospital in stable condition.

