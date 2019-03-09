Ex-justice minister spins satire on political truth-telling
Former politician spills tongue-in-cheek tips to spot tell-tell signs of fudging the truth
Like a lot of Canadians, Gord Mackintosh is closely following all the twists and turns in the SNC-Lavalin controversy, as well as events south of the border, where key politicos are under close scrutiny as the public attempts to decipher who's telling truths and who's telling lies.
Gord Mackintosh was Manitoba's minister of justice and attorney general from 1999 to 2006 and a longtime NDP MLA. Because of that, the CBC asked the veteran politician to write a satirical take on the politics of truth telling.
When I didn't know the answer to questions in the legislature (which was daily), I pulled it off with "Um," "You know," and "I mean."
I then promptly answered a different question.
Here are my secret political tips to cleverly bamboozle out of a tough spot:
1. Don't just stand in front of the flag or give it a good hug. Carry one or two.
2. Don't answer trick questions. When asked, "Are you a liar, a cheat, and a scoundrel?" say "I'll take that under advisement."
3. Don't raise your eyebrows, shoulders and voice. That's the politician's guilty plea.
4. When the evidence is damning because you have no paper trail, dates, or quotes, repeat, "That's not true because I can't recall."
5. Smile. Folks said they saw me on TV but had no idea what I said. Folks often rate politicians by their looks. When you're sinking fast, just slap your thigh and laugh.
6. When the question is specific, outline your theory of responsible government. Bring PowerPoint.
7. Break the bad news: "Things won't always be perfect."
8. Deny something you were never accused of — for example, "I did not direct her."
9. Blame someone — for example, "She never complained to me about the domineering, relentless, veiled threats of someone who signed her appointment. Not until she was removed."
10. Apologize for something — for example, "I apologize for Inuit injustice."
11. When this fails, say, "The children are our future," and speak of your dad.
