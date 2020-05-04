FORE! Manitoba golfers hit the links again as courses reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

Golfers are hitting the links this morning, as Manitoba golf courses reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday marks the first day of Phase 1 of the Manitoba government's reopening strategy, which allows some non-essential businesses to reopen, as well as outdoor recreational facilities, including golf courses.

"[It's an] exciting day, being that it's the opening day of the year. Obviously it's a privilege that we get to play golf," said Steve Wood, director of golf at St. Boniface Golf Club.

Though golf courses are open, there are still public health protocols that they must follow. At St. Boniface, the reception process for players is a big change, Wood said.

"Normally, they just come in and kind of start milling about, and putt around and warm up," he said, but now, the club is asking players to show up no more than 20 minutes early for their tee time.

The St. Boniface Golf Club's reception practices are different as it reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, says Steve Wood, director of golf at the club. (John Einarson/CBC)

Players were delayed starting Monday morning because of frost on the grass, Wood said.

Pre-pandemic, people would have been allowed to go into the clubhouse, have a coffee and wait.

That could not happen Monday, however, as golf courses' clubhouses and restaurants are not allowed to open except for patios.

St. Boniface golf club has checkpoints set up that each player must attend before starting. Once a player arrives, there is a disinfectant station where the player's golf bag and push cart will be sanitized, Wood said.

Then, club staff will ask the player some health questions to ensure no one playing has been travelling or is symptomatic.

Once a player is cleared, staff take the player's clubs out of their vehicle and place them into a golf cart. The player will be called when it's time to approach the first tee.

In addition to the sanitization and screening, the golf club has put more time between tee times, to reduce the number of people arriving at one time and the likelihood of groups of players catching up to one another while playing, Wood said.

"[I'm] excited and relieved at the same time," Wood said about reopening. "With the uncertainty, who knew when we would start?

"I had a gut feeling we would have a fairly normal golf season as far as length and duration, but maybe different as far as how it's going to feel."

There are changes on the course as well. To reduce touch points, flag pins at each hole are not being removed and there are covers over each hole.

Ball washing stations and rakes in sand bunkers have been removed. Motorized golf carts are limited to one person each unless players are from the same household. There are no tee markers, but there is coloured paint indicating where players should hit.

St. Boniface normally can accommodate a maximum of 400 people in a day, but that has been cut in half.

The course almost reached its 200-player limit on Monday, Wood said.

One of those players was Gerry Tessier, who called St. Boniface Golf Club as soon as it was announced they could open and booked the first tee time on opening day.

"I'm careful, but I'm not paranoid," he said, citing the 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Gerry Tessier arrives for the first tee time at St. Boniface Golf Club on opening day. He called the club to book it as soon as the province announced they could open. (John Einarson/CBC)

The pandemic has driven Tessier "stir crazy," he said, because he's been trying to limit the amount of time he's out and about. So he was excited to be able to play Monday, even if he had to wait a bit longer to start.

"I'm a lousy golfer," he said. "I just enjoy the company and getting some exercise."

Tessier said following health protocols should not be a problem while playing, nor quash his fun.

"If you're six feet apart, you can have your conversation, catch up on what people did over the winter and all of those kinds of things," he said.

"As soon as you hit your ball — somebody here, somebody there — you've got [physical] distancing just by lousy golf anyway."