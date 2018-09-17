Golf course green destroyed by driver doing donuts

Standard golf etiquette dictates you should never drive on the green, but someone clearly did not follow that simple rule at the Harbour View Golf Course this weekend.

Staff at the golf course on Springfield Road arrived Sunday and discovered that someone had driven over the green on the first hole, doing donuts and shredding the grass, rendering it unplayable.

"I was quite shocked," Zaz Oleksiw, lead hand of the course, said during an interview on CBC Manitoba's afternoon radio show, Up to Speed. "They just went Rambo."

Oleksiw got a call from one of his employees on Sunday morning, telling him what had happened. He says it looks like someone drove an ATV onto the course, likely some time between 8-10 p.m. the previous evening when the course was closing.

"It's pretty bad. I would say probably 85 per cent of the green is pretty destroyed," Oleksiw said.

The staff member made a temporary fix by making a new green, shortening the hole from 100 yards to about 50 or 60 yards.

The crew attempted to repair the green by putting the sod back together as best they could and putting down sand. They'll put down some seed on Tuesday.

"Then just cut strips of sod and try to glue everything back together as best as we can," Oleksiw said.

With the damage done so late in the season, Oleksiw says it could impact players next year, too.

"It makes the whole golf course suffer because extra time has to go to this one part of the green compared to everything else and it's probably going to hamper next year as well," he said.

"I hope we could get at least most of it up to par next year, but it doesn't' seem good for this year, at least."

There is no video surveillance that could help identifying whoever did the damage, Oleksiw said. He doesn't know how much the repairs will cost.