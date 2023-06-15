Northern Manitoba First Nation says deal with mining company Alamos is golden opportunity

A northern Manitoba First Nation hopes to reap the benefits of a golden opportunity after signing a deal with a Canadian mining company.

Marcel Colomb First Nation officially signed what's called an impact benefit agreement on Wednesday with Alamos Gold Inc. on the Lynn Lake gold project — a gold mining project that consists of five near-surface deposits that are in the traditional territory of Marcel Colomb, according to Alamos Gold's website.

The historic agreement will provide socio-economic benefits for the long term future of Marcel Colomb First Nation, a band of Swampy Cree and Rocky Cree people located in the area of Lynn Lake, Chief Christopher Colomb stated in a news release.

It means the mining company and the First Nation will share revenues while also collaborating on economic development, jobs, training and environmental stewardship of the gold mining project.

"It's an opportunity for us. It's something that we've never had, ever," Don McCallum, a member of the Marcel Colomb band council, told CBC News on Thursday.

In the past, governments would have granted mineral claims without Indigenous consent, but they now have the obligation to consult with the First Nations when mines are on traditional land, said McCallum.

"And we have the opportunity to monitor what they do — to make sure that the lands that are going to be impacted, and our First Nation, is not severely mismanaged," McCallum said.

"This is a path to reconciliation, a new form of co-operation between the First Nations and mining industry."

Alamos acquired the gold project in 2016 but only recently received key approvals from the federal and provincial governments.

The signing ceremony was held at Marcel Colomb, which is about 200 kilometres northwest of Thompson and about 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

About 400 people live on the reserve, which has been in the process of building units and bringing people back from the nearby community of Lynn Lake.

Just two years ago, the reserve had only 14 residences accommodating 110 people, McCallum said.

Since then, 40 more units have been built and some 300 people have moved back. The revenue-sharing agreement with Alamos will enable the First Nation to continue to build on its housing stock, McCallum said.

Alamos also operates two mines in northern Ontario and another in Mexico. In its news release about the Lynn Lake project, Alamos said the Lynn Lake project will help boost the company's annual production to approximately 800,000 ounces — or more than 20 tonnes — of gold per year.