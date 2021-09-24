Goertzen, family threatened over pandemic health measures

Emotion and anger over pandemic public-health orders have hit new Manitoba Premier Kelvin Goertzen right where he lives.

The longtime Progressive Conservative Steinbach MLA said Thursday that in some instances, the vitriol has erupted in threats of violence against him and his family.

