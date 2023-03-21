17-year-old charged with manslaughter in death of Gods River woman, 18: Manitoba RCMP

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after the death of an 18-year-old woman in northeastern Manitoba, RCMP say.

Officers from God's Lake Narrows were called around 8:30 p.m. Sunday with a report of an injured 18-year-old at a home in Gods River.

The woman had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the local nursing station, where she was pronounced dead shortly after, RCMP said in a news release.

On Tuesday, police arrested the 17-year-old girl and charged her with manslaughter.

She has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday in Thompson, about 250 kilometres northwest of Gods River, RCMP say.

RCMP are still investigating, but say the victim and the teen charged knew each other.