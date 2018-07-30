Skip to Main Content
RCMP officer assaulted during search for suspects in Gods Lake Narrows
Manitoba

Two men face charges following a break-in and assault on a police officer in Gods Lake Narrows.

27-year-old threw large rock at vehicle, assaulted officer, Manitoba RCMP say

An RCMP officer was assaulted by a suspect in a break-in in Gods Lake Narrows, Man., on Thursday, police say. (CBC)

Manitoba RCMP were called around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. Two men forced their way into a house and assaulted the 38-year-old man who lived there.

The two men then fled on foot.

As an RCMP officer was patrolling the area in a vehicle, one of the suspects emerged from the woods and threw a large rock at the vehicle, police say.

The officer got out of the vehicle and was assaulted by the suspect, RCMP said in a news release.

More officers arrived and arrested the suspect.

The 27-year-old man faces charges of assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm, resisting arrest, breaking and entering with intent, and three counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Another man, 29, was arrested later on Thursday and charged with breaking and entering with intent and three counts of failing to comply with a court order.

Gods Lake Narrows is about 550 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

