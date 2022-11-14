Immediate supports needed to help with addictions crisis, God's Lake First Nation chief says

A northern Manitoba community's chief, backed by First Nations leaders in the province, repeated the call for urgent assistance amid concerns of an addiction crisis, and say their requests for help are being declined.

An estimated 20-30 per cent of God's Lake First Nation residents are impacted by drug and alcohol addiction, Chief Hubert Watt said.

"The people that we talk to are addicted to or using meth. Their lives are lost. They don't know where to go," he said. "You try to provide that direction but it's so hard for them to get that help."

Watt was joined by Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee, Assembly of First Nations Chief Cindy Woodhouse, Keewatin Tribal Council Grand Chief Walter Wastesicoot and other members of God's Lake First Nation Monday in Winnipeg. The group was making a public call to both provincial and federal governments for immediate assistance.

God's Lake simply doesn't have the resources needed to deal with the drug and mental health crisis that is running rampant through the community of about 1,500 residents, says Watt.

Merrick said the AMC reached out to Indigenous Services Canada four days ago, requesting emergency access to highly-trained professionals and supports to assist God's Lake.

Merrick said both requests for resources and a meeting to discuss the issues were denied, as were requests to the Canadian Red Cross.

The only recommendation from an official was to send God's Lake a team of Assembly of First Nations ambassadors, but they don't have the ability to provide the services that are required, says Merrick.

"God's Lake First Nation has bravely come forward to share their experience that many of our First Nations are also struggling with," she said.

"It is evident to First Nations leadership that the failure of government is manifesting systematic racism to react to the needs and the rights of First Nations."

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick says God's Lake First Nation is experiencing a humanitarian crisis. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Watt is asking the opportunity for the First Nation to implement their own programming, including land-based healing for people struggling with addiction.

He says God's Lake, which only has two nurses at its nursing station, needs an emergency detox centre with 100-150 beds, long-term treatment, several mental health therapists, nurses, doctors and a safe house for children since some of their parents are using methamphetamine.

"Sometimes people don't sleep for three to dour days, or eat for two to three days." he said. "Their physical appearance is very shocking. We need help now."

Watt also believes a security presence that patrols the community to help with the ongoing threat of suicide is needed. He says members of his community are attempting suicide.

Watt said the last time his First Nation and the province spoke directly was more than a month ago.

Both the provincial government and Indigenous Services Canada did not reply to requests for comment.

Merrick said the humanitarian crisis is the result of intergenerational trauma and a failure to prevent the hardships that God's Lake is experiencing.

She said the community is in desperate need of immediate intervention.

"All our people feel the pain and the hurt in our communities when it comes to our young people that are doing drugs and alcohol," Merrick said.

"So the government, you're on call today from all the chiefs from Manitoba to be able to provide those services for our people."