Shelly Glover's legal challenge against PC election result rests on varying vote counts

Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Shelly Glover is challenging the party's selection of Heather Stefanson as its new leader on the basis the total number of votes disclosed by the party fluctuated on election day.

On Saturday, PC president Tom Wiebe announced Stefanson beat Glover by 363 votes in a leadership race conducted by mail-out ballots. Stefanson received 8,405 votes compared to 8,042 for Glover, Wiebe announced at Winnipeg's Victoria Inn shortly before 5 p.m.

Stefanson is slated to be sworn in as premier Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Glover is asking Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench to declare the results invalid and to order up a new election.

In an application filed Tuesday, Glover's legal counsel David Hill claims the election was rife with "substantial irregularities in the election, calculated to affect the result."

In a sworn affidavit, Glover describes the vote count as one of the irregularities.

She claims at 12:27 a.m. on Saturday, the PC party provided her campaign with a spreadsheet declaring the party was counting 16,045 votes on Saturday.

When Wiebe announced the results at 5 p.m., he said 82 ballots were spoiled, 17 were disputed and that Glover received 8,042 votes.

"Instaneously, given the number of votes I had received, I believed that I had won the election," Glover said in her affidavit.

"However, Mr. Wiebe went on to say that Ms. Stefanson had won 8,405 ballots, leading me to conclude that a total 16,546 ballots had been counted, rather than the 16,045 that had been referred to in the spreadsheet referred to in my campaign leadership."

The PC party has been asked to comment.

Glover had previously raised concerns some members could not obtain ballots and had asked the party to extend the voting period beyond Friday.

Her campaign and Stefanson's campaign stated that as of Wednesday, no fewer than 1,200 party members did not have their ballots.

Concerns about missing ballots do not yet appear as part of Glover's legal challenge of the result.

Leadership selection committee chair George Orle said those concerns are not legitimate.

"Anything about envelopes going missing or not being distributed are false," Orle said at the party convention.