Shelly Glover's challenge of Manitoba PC leadership race proceeding despite meeting with party officials

Members of the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba's election committee met with Shelly Glover Wednesday to try to convince her the party's leadership race was fair.

That meeting failed to stop Glover, one of two candidates in the race, from proceeding with her legal effort to have the result of that race declared invalid and force the governing party to hold a new election.

On Thursday morning, Glover's lawyer David Hill is slated to ask a judge for an expedited hearing of her suit over Saturday's election result. Glover's opponent, Heather Stefanson, was declared the winner by a 363-vote margin.

Stefanson was sworn in as Manitoba premier on Tuesday.

In court documents filed that same day, Hill claimed the leadership race was marred by irregularities that included fluctuating total vote counts on election day and the party's failure to secure ballot boxes.

The party has denied the allegations.

Spokesperson Keith Stewart confirmed Wednesday that election committee members met with Glover. He earlier described the meeting as an effort to convince her the election process and results "were handled appropriately, accurately and without favour."

Both Stewart and Glover declined comment following that meeting.

Earlier Wednesday, Glover told CBC's Power and Politics the party gave her no choice but to pursue a legal remedy to what she described as a miscarriage of justice.

"I tried my very best on behalf of the party, on behalf of its members in particular, to try to solve these things without involving outside people," Glover said.

She claimed the party did everything it could to create hurdles to running in the race, citing the short time frame for the election and $25,000 entry fee as examples.

"Every step of the way, it was hurdle after hurdle after hurdle," Glover said.

WATCH | Shelly Glover on CBC's Power and Politics: