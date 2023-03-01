Rising costs force outdoor Brandon market to move inside

Rising costs are forcing an outdoor market in Brandon to find a new indoor location for its upcoming season.

For 13 years, the Community Health and Housing Association's outdoor Global Market has operated in the heart of the southwestern Manitoba city's downtown, on land owned by the organization. Each Saturday during the summer, the market offers a space for local creators and producers to connect with their customers.

But facing issues like maintenance costs for stall canopies that are often replaced or repaired each spring, along with staffing expenses and property taxes, the non-profit association has decided to relocate the market inside its Building Re-Fit Store.

"It's just not sustainable for us as an organization, and we know how important the market is.… It's a community space," said CHHA support worker Erin Coleman.

For many vendors, the market can be an extra source of income that helps pay for groceries or other essentials, Coleman said. Meanwhile, proceeds from sales at the Re-Fit Store help fund operations of the association's temporary shelter for unhoused people.

"It's going to be really exciting to see the two come together," she said.

The health and housing association hopes to fit about 20 vendors in the Building Re-Fit Store — matching the number of tables available at the outdoor market, where vendors paid $15 each Saturday for a table space.

It has not been decided what will happen with the old outdoor market space.

Community Health and Housing Association support worker Erin Coleman, left, in the Building Re-Fit Store with Brennan Myran, who works at the store. The market will move into the Re-Fit Store building this year. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Brennan Myran, who works at the Re-Fit Store, is looking forward to the move because it will help bring more foot traffic into the building — a CHHA-owned business that has operated since 1993, selling affordable new and used building materials and furniture.

"It's going to really combine two key parts of the community and really embrace them as one," Myran said.

The market season starts this year on May 13, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday until the end of September.

Vendors growing customer base

Alan Plett has been with the Global Market since 2018, after purchasing a farm a couple of kilometres east of Brandon in 2017.

The produce he sells at the market is his main source of income during the summer, he says, and the market has helped increase his customer base.

In some cases, market customers later visit his farm for produce because of the relationships they've built with Plett each Saturday.

"People, they love to know where … [the food] comes from and how we grow it," he said.

"I'm looking forward to trying the new market. But I'm also prepared to.... have my produce up for others at some other location if it doesn't work there."

Leo Demers, who lives in Strathclair — about 70 kilometres northwest of Brandon — has been setting up shop at the Global Market for six seasons. He also plans to try out the new market location.

"I really enjoyed the market there. It's been a very successful market for me," Demers said. "It's vendor friendly and ... the people in Brandon are really receptive to supporting us and coming over to buy fresh veggies."

Demers, who retired in 2010, said he likes having a little bit of income from the market but also wants to bring a healthy product to the people.

The Global Market remains a staple for selling his goods, he says, but he also enjoys the community that has formed.

He thinks being in the Re-Fit building will be a benefit for the Community Health and Housing Association.

"We're all connecting and for doing it for a purpose — to help [the association]," Demers said.

"I think it'll encourage us to work together more as a team, and also maybe some of the customers ... might check out the store at the same time."