On board with climate change, schools backing students' right to strike

Picket signs, chants and the passion to change the world will be on full display Friday afternoon as Manitobans and others across the globe take part in the Global Climate Strike.

The movement is being led by the world's young people, who are stepping up and doing their part to battle the ongoing climate change crisis. Manitoba's rally will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. at the steps of the Manitoba Legislature.

"Our principal is saying climate change is happening, and we have to do something about it now, so all the teachers and a lot of students are behind that... this school is ready," said Donna Hernandez, a Grade 11 student at Seven Oaks MET School.

Every student at MET School is going on strike and they have been planning for it since June.

The international event is inspired by Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who became a renowned speaker after starting her own one-person climate protest with a school strike in 2018.

Hernandez has been documenting the climate change movement at her school to create a video time capsule for future students to watch and understand the efforts put in now.

"I'm just very hopeful that something is going to happen, because we don't have a whole lot of time left," she said.

Grade 11 student at Seven Oaks MET, Donna Hernandez is working on a documentary to create a time capsule for future generations about the efforts made to fight against climate change. (John Einarson/CBC)

The Seven Oaks School Division said it isn't sanctioning the strike, but rather is leaving the decision to attend up to students and their parents. Superintendent Brian O'Leary said some teachers have turned it into a field trip, using school buses to get there, while others will use public transportation.

"[Friday] is a big event for a lot of kids and they're trying to send my generation and their parents a message and we need to hear them," said O'Leary said Thursday to Information Radio host Marcy Markusa.

The Winnipeg School Division publicly endorsed the climate strike on Thursday after students aired concerns that the division wasn't doing enough to support them.

Division spokesperson Radean Carter said parents must inform the school of their child's absence and classes missed will be marked on the student's record.

St James Assiniboia, Louis Riel and Pembina Trails School Divisions said with parental permission, students will not be marked absent.

CBC News reached out to River East Transcona School Division for its plans around the climate strike, but did not hear back.

Manitoba Youth Climate Action representative Lena Andres leads a chant as dozens of students crowd the steps of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for Friday's die-in climate protest. (CBC)

Last week, hundreds of students gathered at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for a "die-in" as part of a call for climate action.

University students are also joining the movement, with students from the University of Manitoba and the University of Winnipeg pledging to walk out of class on Friday. Rallies on each campus are also being organized by climate advocacy group Our Time Winnipeg.

"This is a historical moment in the fight against climate change," said Murray Jowett, a U of M student and an organizer with Our Time Winnipeg. "We're calling it a climate strike to draw attention to the fact that we cannot go on with business as usual. Climate change is not going to be solved through individual actions. We need political will, but that only happens when enough people mobilize behind a collective vision, like we're seeing now, and pressure our politicians to step up."

Friday's strike includes a march, which begins at 1 p.m. from the Legislature and will go down Broadway to Upper Fort Garry and back via Assiniboine Avenue. Speeches and musical performances begin at 2:30 p.m.