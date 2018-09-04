Former Goldeyes pitcher killed in ATV accident

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are mourning the loss of a former teammate.

Glenn Bott, 36, died on Saturday night when his ATV rolled over. He pitched for the Goldeyes during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, and even got married in the ballpark.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes confirmed his death in a tweet Tuesday.

The Goldeyes organization is mourning the loss of Glenn Bott, who tragically passed away on September 1. Glenn was a pitcher for the Goldeyes during the 2006 & 2007 seasons. He leaves behind his wife Cosette and two young children. Our thoughts are with Cosette & family <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPGlenn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPGlenn</a> —@Wpg_Goldeyes

He is survived by his wife, Cosette Dorge, and their two young children.

Richard Dorge, a relative of Bott through marriage, described him as a "really loved guy" in an interview with Radio-Canada.

"He was a very generous guy, very nice, all the good qualities," Dorge said.

The Dorge-Bott family was also the face of the Radio-Canada's Médiathon in 2016.

With files from Radio-Canada.