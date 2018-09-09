Celebration of life held for former Winnipeg Goldeyes' pitcher

Family and friends gathered in Ste. Anne, Man. Sunday to remember a "bigger than life" former baseball player.

Glenn Bott, 36, who pitched for the Winnipeg Goldeyes during the 2006 and 2007 seasons, died last Saturday night when his ATV rolled over.

His father-in-law, Jacques Dorge, said Bott met his daughter in Winnipeg after coming to the city from Louisiana.

The pair were married at the ballpark and Bott never left.

"He fell in love with our daughter, fell in love with landscapes of Manitoba and he fell in love with the people," said Dorge at the celebration of Bott's life at the Ste. Anne Curling Club Sunday afternoon.

"He stayed and he designed and built a house in the woods as was his dream for his family.

"You will see hopefully many people who have come here to honour his memory as he was, I have to say, bigger than life."

A memorial was set up for Glenn Bott at his celebration of life in Ste. Anne, Man. Sunday. (CBC)

While Winnipeggers may remember Bott best for his skills on the diamond, Dorge said his son-in-law was also a talented artist who lived for his family.

"We will remember Glenn as a generous, talented beautiful soul — the lists of his characteristics and of his talents is endless," he said.

"He was a guy who could throw a baseball with his left hand at 90-plus miles per hour, and accurately draw you a picture with his right hand.

"He was in control of his whole body and his whole brain."

Bott's eight-year-old son was riding along with him at the time of the crash and survived.

Dorge said that's because of Bott's quick thinking.

"The last thing he did on this earth was to ensure that his son was out of harm's way," he said.

"He was pitcher — he literally pitched his son out of the vehicle to make sure he would be ok.

"This is the actions of a heroic father and we will remember him that way."

Bott is survived by his wife, Cosette Dorge, and their two young children.

