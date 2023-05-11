Centennial celebration at Glenlawn Collegiate tips off with new basketball court

A new outdoor basketball court unveiled in St. Vital Memorial Park Thursday is being touted as a slam dunk for community members in the area.

The court at 100 Sunset Blvd., a short walk from Glenlawn Collegiate, was built to commemorate the school's centennial anniversary, a news release from the City of Winnipeg said Thursday.

"That is why this is here: it's for the kids and the community," school principal Dionne Potapinski said at a news conference where the court was unveiled Thursday morning.

Construction of the $275,000 facility began last summer and it will receive rubber surfacing in June when weather permits, the release from the city said.

St. Vital Coun. Brian Mayes said he originally hoped the court could be built closer to Glenlawn Collegiate, but city staff told him the underground irrigation systems wouldn't allow it. Instead, the court is on land leased by Bonivital Soccer Club.

"We've had a wonderful run with Bonivital Soccer here," Mayes said.

"About five years ago, we did the beach volleyball court. We've got this facility.… Their philosophy was, 'We want people to come here. We want this to be a community hub. Let's go, build the basketball court,' so it's terrific that we've got that."

Mayes said they hope to hold a naming ceremony for the court later in the year.