2 injured in head-on crash near Glenboro, Man., RCMP say
Manitoba

2 injured in head-on crash near Glenboro, Man., RCMP say

Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after a head-on crash near Glenboro, Man.

RCMP say it appears a westbound vehicle lost control and hit an eastbound vehicle head-on

CBC News ·
An investigation into the crash continues, RCMP say. (CBC)

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 2, about eight kilometres west of the community, around 1:10 p.m., RCMP said on Saturday.

RCMP said it appears a vehicle going west lost control, crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

The 20-year-old man driving the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. 

The 35-year-old woman driving the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries. Her passenger, a 29-year-old man was checked by EMS at scene and released, RCMP said. 

An investigation into the crash continues. 

Glenboro is approximately 158 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

