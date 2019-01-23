Men steal gun, spray woman with bear mace in western Manitoba home invasion, RCMP say

Police are looking for a trio of suspects after a western Manitoba home invasion, gun theft and bear mace incident left a woman in hospital.

RCMP said three men wearing black bandanas on their faces entered a home in Glenboro, about 160 kilometres west of Winnipeg, on Tuesday afternoon.

They bear-maced an 18-year-old woman who was home at the time, RCMP said. She was treated at the Glenboro Hospital.

The men allegedly took a lever-action rifle from the home before taking off.

Six Mounties tried to track them down with the help of police dogs but were unable to make any arrests.

In addition to the black bandanas, RCMP said the men were wearing dark or green-coloured hoodies, and one of the men had a beard.

RCMP are asking anyone who comes across someone trying to sell or pawn a long gun to contact the Blue Hills–Carberry detachment 204-834-2905. The same goes for anyone who thinks they saw anything suspicious happening in and around Glenboro Tuesday.

The gun theft follows a string of similar firearm thefts throughout rural Manitoba in recent weeks.

Members of the public can also anonymously contact Crim Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477, submit a tip at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus a message to 274637 (CRIMES).

RCMP say information that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.

