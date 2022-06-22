Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray announces bid to get old job back

Former Winnipeg mayor Glen Murray says he is taking another run at his old job.

Murray announced Wednesday afternoon he is running for mayor in this fall's Winnipeg municipal election, after filing the paperwork to register his campaign at city hall.

"I love this city. We are going to get stuff done quickly," he told reporters Wednesday. "We are going to get back to the kinds of partnerships that made us so proud of our city."

Murray was Winnipeg's mayor from 1998 to 2004, when he resigned to run for the federal Liberal party.

He lost that race, but was elected a Liberal member of provincial Parliament in Ontario in 2011, where he held different cabinet positions until briefly leaving politics in 2017.

In 2020, Murray ran to replace Elizabeth May as the leader of the federal Green Party, but lost.

Murray said since moving back to Winnipeg a few years ago to work in the private sector, he's been struck by how difficult it is to get developments off the ground and how much the city's most vulnerable are struggling.

He said he has the experience and connections to turn things around.

"There's a real frustration in the private sector that there really needs to be some change in the public sector so that we can get back to business in the city," he said.

Murray is now the 11th person to register a mayoral campaign for Winnipeg's Oct. 26 election.

The other 10 candidates are Idris Adelakun, Chris Clacio, Rana Bokhari, Scott Gillingham, Shaun Loney, Jenny Motkaluk, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Rick Shone, Desmond Thomas and Don Woodstock.