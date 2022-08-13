From pandemic passion to business: New jewelry store opens in Winnipeg

A Winnipeg jewelry business that started off as a pandemic hobby opened its new storefront at at a Winnipeg shopping mall on Saturday.

Before the pandemic, Tanisha Dhillon was modelling and acting in India, but she found herself stuck in her bedroom in Winnipeg when pandemic restrictions struck.

Dhillon says to stave off boredom, she began to make highly decorative flower boxes, which included custom crystal pieces.

The online response was positive, she said.

"I just remember taking, like, six orders a day, and then I'm like, 'Oh my God, each one takes me like six hours. When am I going to make all of you?'" Dhillon said in an interview with CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show guest host Keisha Paul on Saturday.

She made an Etsy account to sell her creations. When the boxes caught the attention of people as far away as Australia, she knew she was on to something.

'Every single corner of the store has my own personal touch, so I am just really excited for everyone to come on in and experience it with me,' Dhillon says. (Émile Lapointe/Radio-Canada)

"It started from flower boxes and crystals, and today it is a full-time jewelry [store]. And I am so, so grateful for all the support that I am able to make it a full-time business."

Her store, the Glam Bar Bazaar, aims to offer high-quality pieces but affordable pieces, she said.

"Being Indian, we love our jewelry, we love our accessories, we love dressing up," said Dhillon. "And just for an affordable price range, especially finding pieces like this is a little bit tough in the city."

"Bazaar" is an Indian word that Dhillon says she was happy to incorporate into her brand, as a proud Indian businesswoman, and she's looking forward to what her new storefront will bring.

"I just know I worked so hard for this and every single corner of the store has my own personal touch, so I am just really excited for everyone to come on in and experience it with me," she said.

"Not only the storefront, but the brand is something I've created from the ground up."

Bava Dhillon, Tanisha's uncle, says his whole family is standing behind his niece and her new storefront. (Émile Lapointe/Radio-Canada)

Bava Dhillon, Tanisha's uncle, attended the grand opening of the new storefront. He says his niece has been a trailblazing entrepreneur, and she's showing young people that anything is possible.

"She's come up in my hands as a baby, all the way up to opening up her first store here in Polo Park," he said, adding that the entire family is behind Dhillon's pursuits.

"We just love to see the Indian community prosper."