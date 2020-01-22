Transportation Safety Board to do limited investigation into train derailment that hospitalized 5

Canada's Transportation Safety Board says it will conduct a limited scope investigation into the derailment of a Via Rail passenger train in southern Manitoba last month.

Train 692, which was bound for Winnipeg from Churchill, Man., detailed on a CN Rail line near Katrime, Man., a small community about 120 kilometres west of Winnipeg, early in the morning on Dec. 31.

An investigator from the TSB went to the scene the same day and found the train's two head-end locomotives, a baggage car and two passenger coaches derailed, with the locomotives both tipping over and spilling an undetermined amount of diesel fuel.

The agency said the train was travelling at around 100 km/h when it derailed.

Both locomotive engineers, one on-board service employee and two passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, the TSB said.

The train had five passengers and seven crew, RCMP said on the day of the derailment.

The TSB said on Wednesday it would conduct a Class 4 investigation into the derailment, which it said is limited in scope and does not include findings or recommendations.

Class 4 investigations are generally completed within 220 days, the TSB said.