Trucker badly injured in collision with train

A truck driver, 72, was seriously injured on Wednesday when his semi-trailer collided with a train near Gladstone, Man.
RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 16 just before 1 p.m. 

The driver, 72, from Neepawa, Man., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his truck caught fire, the Mounties say. 

The cause of the crash has not been determined. 

