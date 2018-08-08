Trucker badly injured in collision with train
A truck driver, 72, was seriously injured on Wednesday when his semi-trailer collided with a train near Gladstone, Man.
A truck driver, 72, was badly injured on Wednesday when his semi-trailer collided with a train near Gladstone, Man.
RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 16 just before 1 p.m.
The driver, 72, from Neepawa, Man., was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his truck caught fire, the Mounties say.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
More from CBC Manitoba: