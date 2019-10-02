Construction to close stretch of Gladstone Street off Disraeli for a week

A stretch of northbound Gladstone Street between Sutherland Avenue and Disraeli Freeway will close to traffic starting Thursday morning at 9, the City of Winnipeg says.

The street will be closed for water services repairs until Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.

As part of the closure, the ramp to Gladstone from northbound Disraeli will also be closed, but access to northbound Disraeli from Gladstone will stay open.

Pedestrians will still be able to access the street, but motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow additional travel time.