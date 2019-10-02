Construction to close stretch of Gladstone Street off Disraeli for a week
A stretch of northbound Gladstone Street between Sutherland Avenue and Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg will close to traffic starting Thursday morning at 9. The street will stay closed for water services repairs until Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., the City of Winnipeg says.
Closure between Sutherland Avenue and Disraeli Freeway to begin Thursday morning, City of Winnipeg says
A stretch of northbound Gladstone Street between Sutherland Avenue and Disraeli Freeway will close to traffic starting Thursday morning at 9, the City of Winnipeg says.
The street will be closed for water services repairs until Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.
As part of the closure, the ramp to Gladstone from northbound Disraeli will also be closed, but access to northbound Disraeli from Gladstone will stay open.
Pedestrians will still be able to access the street, but motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and allow additional travel time.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.