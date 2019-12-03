On Giving Tuesday, these Manitoba charities need your help

Local charities are hoping this year's Giving Tuesday will help with their fundraising efforts in the same way Black Friday and Cyber Monday help shoppers score deals.

The annual initiative is meant to highlight giving and volunteering on the heels of the retail frenzy of Black Friday.

The Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba is raising funds to purchase new equipment, and thanks to an anonymous donor, all donations up to a total of $30,000 will be tripled.

Rossbrook House, a youth drop-in centre located in the heart of the North End, is also looking for donations to help pay for the cost of driving children and youth home each night. For Giving Tuesday, the organization is hoping to raise $1,250.

Zoe Nakata, executive director of the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, said the centre is also encouraging people to donate on Giving Tuesday to help pay for the food, medications, and care animals get at the centre.

"In the spirit of the holidays and generosity, we're encouraging people if they want to support us, then follow us on social media, find our website, give us a call. We'd be very very thankful," she said.

Nakata said the centre helped more than 2,000 wild animals this year, including a wild coyote who ended up there after being a hit by a car.