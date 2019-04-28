Point Douglas mom says teens' bikes stolen at knifepoint

A Winnipeg mother says her 13-year-old daughter had her bike stolen at knifepoint while out for a ride with her friend Friday night in North Point Douglas.

"I'm pretty disturbed on the events that happened. I would really like the public to know just because I don't want that happening to their children," said Karlee Anderson.

Anderson said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday when her daughter was with a 14-year-old friend.

'They were quite scared'

She said the two stopped at Annabella Street and Sutherland Avenue to talk about what direction they would head next and were approached by an adult male and female in their 20s, who asked if the girls had a cigarette before things escalated.

"They produced a knife and told them that they were taking their bikes, at which point they got off the bikes and turned the bikes over to them," Anderson said.

"They said that they were quite scared."

The incident has left Anderson's daughter shaken and feeling uneasy about riding alone in the area. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The girls handed over their bikes without a fight and the two thieves went down Sutherland toward Main Street with the bikes. Anderson said her husband was able to flag down a Winnipeg police officer Friday night after the bikes were stolen and she expected to talk to officers sometime Sunday.

The incident has sparked a peaceful community walk that will take place in Point Douglas Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

"They shouldn't be afraid to take a simple bike ride around the block and we won't tolerate this type of violence in our neighbourhood," said Point Douglas resident Matt Thordarson, who is organizing the walk to show solidarity for the two victims.

Matt Thordarson lives in Point Douglas and is planning a community walk Sunday night in response to the incident. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Thordarson said he has kids of his own and it scares him to know it could have been his children targeted.

"At times like this when something disturbing like that happens you have to show that neighbours have each other's back and Point Douglas has always been a very well tight-knit community."

Thordarson said Point Douglas MLA Bernadette Smith, the Bear Clan's James Favel and Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie will all be in attendance at the walk, which will start at the corner of Sutherland and Annabella.

Anderson said she was able to get her daughter a new bike at a police auction on Saturday, but she isn't sure she'll ride it around unless in a larger group.

"She feels more anxious in her community now which is something that's pretty disturbing. As parents you want your children to feel safe in their own community, to go to the community centre or go to the store or go out with their friends and she's voiced some concerns about that just because she feels like now she really needs to watch out because of this incident."

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said the incident will be assigned to the major crimes unit once officers take an initial report.