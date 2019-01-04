3-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Stonewall driveway

A young girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a Stonewall home on Thursday, police say.

The preschooler was hit by the vehicle in a driveway on First Avenue N. around 1 p.m., police said in a news release.

The girl was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash, and it doesn't appear charges will be laid, police said.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate with the help of an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

Stonewall is a small town about 30 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

