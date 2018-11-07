Girl, 4, dies after being hit by car in driveway

A four-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in the driveway of her home in western Manitoba.

RCMP were called to the house, in the Rural Municipality of McCreary — just east of Riding Mountain National Park — around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The toddler was rushed to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A man was driving the vehicle but police do not expect charges to be laid.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors, RCMP said.