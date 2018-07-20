Girl, 13, killed by drunk driver in St. Theresa Point: RCMP

A 13-year-old Manitoba girl has died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in the remote community of St. Theresa Point Thursday.

RCMP said the girl was out walking on a main road in the community by its nursing station when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg but died on Friday, RCMP said.

The 35-year-old woman RCMP say was driving the vehicle has been charged with impaired driving causing death. She is being held in custody, said police.

A 32-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, according to police.

