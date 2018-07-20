Skip to Main Content
Girl, 13, killed by drunk driver in St. Theresa Point: RCMP

Girl, 13, killed by drunk driver in St. Theresa Point: RCMP

A 13-year-old Manitoba girl has died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in the remote community of St. Theresa Point Thursday.
CBC News ·
A 35-year-old woman is charged with impaired driving causing death in connection with a 13-year-old girl's death on Friday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

A 13-year-old Manitoba girl has died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in the remote community of St. Theresa Point Thursday. 

RCMP said the girl was out walking on a main road in the community by its nursing station when she was struck by a vehicle.  

She was taken to hospital in Winnipeg but died on Friday, RCMP said. 

The 35-year-old woman RCMP say was driving the vehicle has been charged with impaired driving causing death. She is being held in custody, said police. 

A 32-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle was uninjured, according to police. 

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us