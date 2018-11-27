Winnipeg police looking for man who chased girl, 10, in Transcona

A 10-year-old girl was chased by an unknown man on her way to school in Transcona Tuesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

The girl was walking on Harvard Avenue near Winona Street at around 8:15 a.m, when police say a man started to run after her, yelling for her to stop.

Police say the girl ignored his calls and continued running to the home of a relative, who later told police they saw the man walk past the house.

The girl was not injured, police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Winnipeg police are looking for a man between five foot seven and five foot 10, who appeared to be in his 50s, with a skinny build, beard stubble and short black hair. Investigators say the man was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood pulled up, grey-black work gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).