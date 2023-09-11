Girl, 6, struck by school bus in Steinbach and seriously injured

A six-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a school bus in Steinbach, Man.

The collision occurred outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School on Monday at approximately 8:45 a.m., according to an email from RCMP.

The collision involved a school bus from the Hanover School Division, the division posted on its website, adding that Mounties and paramedics responded to the incident quickly.

Several students on the bus involved in the collision, as well as on another bus, witnessed the accident. Multiple students walking nearby also witnessed the incident, according to the division.

Staff from the division and the school provided support for students.

The girl who was struck by the bus lives in the area, but she is not a student at the school, RCMP said.

RCMP said Mounties are no longer at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

