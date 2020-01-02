Teen girl robbed at gunpoint during online buy-and-sell transaction: police

A teen girl had a firearm pointed at her and was robbed of the phone she was trying to sell during an online buy-and-sell exchange at a suite, Winnipeg police say.

On Tuesday at approximately 4:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mountain Avenue and Salter Street for a report of a 17-year-old who had just been robbed.

The teenager had arranged to sell a mobile phone through an online classifieds service, according to a news release. When she arrived at a residence in the 300 block of Salter Street and was invited inside, a firearm was pointed at her and she was robbed of the phone before she fled.

Police located a loaded sawed-off .22 calibre rifle that had been hidden just outside of the suite, they said.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation and executed a search warrant. Several items were seized, including .22 calibre ammunition, 1.36 grams of cocaine and 3.94 grams of methamphetamine. The stolen phone was also recovered.

Two women were taken into custody.

A 21-year-old has been charged with armed robbery, weapon and drug-related charges, and a 27-year-old is facing firearm and drug charges.

Winnipeg police have raised concerns in the past after people were assaulted or robbed after arranging to buy or sell items online. In response to prior incidents, they have set up exchange zones to facilitate safe online sales at select police station locations.