Meet Gina Spence: Mother, problem solver, community nurturer

'[I'm most proud of] the way my husband and I raised our five children ... who are so kind-hearted, loving, caring,' says Gina Spence. (Joanna Turner)

Gina Spence, 40, is a Cree mother of five, band member of Cross Lake First Nation and co-ordinator of urban Indigenous initiatives in Thompson. She is a champion of her community, ensuring that members feel like they are cared for and belong.

What accomplishment are you most proud of?

The way my husband and I raised our five children. They range from ages three to 21.

We have children who are so kind-hearted, loving, caring. I always say, intergenerational trauma stopped at us. It stopped at our family.

My family never went through residential schools, but my husband's family did. We work together to ensure that his well-being is taken care of so that he can give our kids the care they need.

Tell me a time when you thought, "I've got this."

I started the status card program for the non-profit organisation I work for, MKO [Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak].

I was noticing that people in Thompson were having a hard time obtaining their status cards for themselves or their children. So we started the status cards program, where we help them do that.

I saw a need for guarantors in our community, and I went out and got my ministry so that I can sign the guarantor forms. I know so many people in my community, that it just made sense for me to be that person.

