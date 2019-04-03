Judge rules teen won't serve anymore time in custody for 'senseless' killing of 18-year-old in Gimli

A Manitoba judge has decided a 17-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a Gimli man nearly two years ago won't serve anymore time in custody after Wednesday.

Judge Murray Thompson sentenced the youth, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, Wednesday morning in a Gimli community hall that was turned into a makeshift courtroom.

Dozens of people from the beach town filled the room for the sentencing and remembered Evan Engbaek, 18, who was stabbed in broad daylight steps from the town's main drag in July 2017 while going for a bike ride to get a slushy.

"The fact that a young man was killed on a main street in Gimli in broad daylight is undeniably tragic and senseless," Thompson said in his decision.

"This was an act of an immature 16-year-old."

Evan Engbaek died after being stabbed in broad daylight in Gimli, Man., in 2017. He was 18. (Submitted by Leah Engbaek)

Thompson said Evan was stabbed by the other young man, who was sitting on a bench waiting for a ride, after words were exchanged between the two because the young man thought Evan was staring at him.

A fist fight broke out, and he stabbed Evan with a knife he used at work to open potato sacks.

The impact of Evan's killing on family and friends has been profound and left the usually quiet town of Gimli with a sense of lost safety and security, Thompson said.

'This system sucks'

Leah Engbaek, Evan's mother, sat in the courtroom holding an Ernie stuffed toy that belonged to her son, a box of tissues under her chair.

She stormed out of the room when Thompson announced her son's killer would serve no more time in custody. Several other people expressed dismay and gasped.

The time he has already served is proportionate to the offence and greater than what others in the area have served for similar crimes, the judge said. The young man will also spend a year under community supervision.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the maximum youth punishment for manslaughter is three years — two behind bars and one of community supervision.

The stabbing left many people in Gimli, a normally quiet Manitoba town, shocked. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"This is sending the wrong message to our youth that it's OK to carry a knife to a fist fight. Fist fights have been going on since dog ages. You don't bring a knife to a fist fight," Engbaek said before making a call for an overhaul of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"This system sucks," she said.

"Two boys got up that day. Only one boy got to go home that day and the fact that there was no other charges for a concealed weapon blows my mind and that he just gets to walk. He just gets to walk.

"I have this Ernie that sits by his urn that I get to say hello to every morning and goodnight to every night. That's what I have. I don't have anything else. I don't have a kid to yell at and say you did wrong. I have Ernie. That's what I got, and I got a broken family. I got a daughter that's devastated. I got a husband that's devastated. I got a grandmother that's devastated. I got my father who can't even get up in the morning."

Teen posted on Snapchat

Thompson said the killer told the court he didn't know he had stabbed Evan until he heard ladies crying for help and saw him on the ground.

The teen posted on his Snapchat about two hours after the fight.

"I'm so sorry Lord. Forgive me it was an accident Amen."

Leah Engbaek was supported in court by family members and a group of her son's friends. They filled one side of the courtroom while the family of the convicted youth filled the other.

The 17-year-old wore a blue shirt with a tie and appeared calm while Thompson read his decision. The teen sat with a sheriff on each side of him and several RCMP officers were at the back of the room.

Gladue factors in decision

Thompson started his decision by saying "The sentence imposed by the court is not a measurement of his life." He explained he had to consider Gladue factors because the convicted youth is Métis and his father is Indigenous.

Judges are required by a 1999 Supreme Court decision to take the influence of factors such as residential schools, the Sixties Scoop or the child welfare system's effect on Indigenous offenders into consideration when sentencing.

In describing the young killer, Thompson painted a picture of a troubled teen who had been using drugs and getting trouble in school in Winnipeg.

Tyler Olivier was friends with Evan Engbaek. (Austin Grabish/CBC)

The teen's mother asked child welfare officials for help after he ran away from home, but they closed her file and he went to live with his dad.

But things didn't get better in Gimli. The teen challenged a student to a fight and knocked in a door at school with another student.

The teen was involved in another violent incident three days before the fatal stabbing, Thompson said.

615 days in custody

However, since being in custody at the Agassiz Youth Centre, the teen has turned things around, the judge said. He's earned a good reputation with staff and his grades have gone up.

The teen also apologized in court earlier this year.

"[The youth] has accepted full responsibility for his actions. He has expressed shame, regret and remorse."

Before Wednesday, the teen had served 615 days in pretrial detention.

With 1½ days of credit for time already served, that made a total of 30 months and three weeks of detention, Thompson said, and no further time behind bars is needed for public safety.

The one-year community sentence starts Thursday. The conditions of the sentence include reporting to a youth worker, keeping the peace, not drinking alcohol and not having weapons for two years.

"It hurts to see the kid walking away," said Tyler Olivier, who was friends with Evan.

"Evan's one of the greatest kids I ever knew. You'd see him in school — he could be having the worst day ever and he'd make you happy, he'd make you smile, laugh.

"At the end of the day, he was a kind-hearted guy. He was always there to brighten other people's days, make you happy."