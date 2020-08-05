RCMP looking for missing man who may have hitchhiked to Winnipeg

Gimli RCMP are searching for a man who was last seen on Monday and is believed to have hitchhiked to Winnipeg.

Saul Brown, 57, was reported missing shortly after 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, police say.

Brown was last seen earlier that day leaving his home on Queen Street in Riverton, Man., a community nearly 125 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Brown is described as five feet 10 inches tall, 120 pounds, with long grey hair and a moustache. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, a green jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5106, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

