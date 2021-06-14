RM of Gimli votes unanimously to remove 'colonization' from names of 4 roads

The rural municipality of Gimli has voted unanimously to strip the names of four roads which include the word "colonization."

The motion was passed on Monday during the final council meeting in the Manitoba Interlake municipality before Wednesday's municipal election.

Cody Magnusson, a councillor for the RM of Gimli, has been pushing for the changes since the start of his term in 2018.

"It's critical that any community that recognizes the importance of reconciliation within Canada look at the things that can be done in their own backyard right away and start working towards them," he said in a Wednesday interview.

People in Gimli had said for years that "colonization" was not a good name for their roads, according to Magnusson, but there wasn't a sense of urgency around a name change until the May 2021 discovery of what are believed to be unmarked graves at a former residential school site in Kamloops, B.C.

Within months, the RM of Gimli's council voted to establish a reconciliation committee — with a mixture of Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices — to explore ways to advance the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

The name of one road — previously called Colonization Road Arnes — has already been changed to "Treaty Road," according to Magnusson.

The names of three other roads in the municipality — North Colonization Road, South Colonization Road and Colonization Close — will be changed to reflect and honour local Indigenous history and the culture and spirit of reconciliation.

Magnusson has been the council representative on the reconciliation committee, which began to meet last summer. A community-based petition reached 1,000 signatures calling for the names of the roads to be changed before the committee was formed, he says.

"As far as I'm aware, we are the only municipality that I was ever able to find that actually created a committee that was solely dedicated to local initiatives towards reconciliation," said Magnusson.

Cameron Adams, a member of Berens River First Nation with family ties to Norway House Cree Nation who has been involved with the reconciliation committee since it started, says it "sets a standard."

"It shows a collective understanding of education and a willingness to learn from mistakes," he said in a Wednesday interview.

Adams, who has lived in Gimli for most of his life, says changing the names of the roads is simply practical. "Having road names that say 'colonization' — it doesn't make sense, especially today," he said.

The University of Winnipeg student will remain on the committee as it continues to advise the municipality on reconciliation matters.

"Reconciliation won't be done for a long time, so I think there will always be things to work on," said Adams.

Cameron Adams is on Gimli's reconciliation committee. He says changing the road names reflects a collective willingness to learn from the past. (Submitted by University of Winnipeg)

Reactions to changing the road names have been overwhelmingly positive, said Magnusson, but some residents have accused the committee of "erasing history."

"I would say for every one person that was opposing it, there were dozens in favour of it," the councillor said.

"We're not changing history, we're recognizing what the history actually was."

Though Monday's motion is now passed, the committee's has only just begun, said Magnusson. He's not seeking re-election but will remain on the committee as a citizen, he said.

It was a fulfilling privilege to see the motion passed during his final week in office, Magnusson said.

"It was a fantastic feeling."