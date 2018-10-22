Manitoba premier faces the music, confronted by Gimli band students for turning back on music room renovation

A throng of band students made some noise Monday while confronting the premier of Manitoba for refusing to approve an expansion of their music room.

A few students from Gimli High School cornered Brian Pallister after he spoke with reporters following question period at the Manitoba Legislature.

After exchanging pleasantries, the students were joined by a half-dozen of their classmates as they volleyed questions at Pallister for his government's decision to back out of an earlier approval for the project.

"I know you said that you're building schools, but how is that relevant?" Grade 12 student Brady Jonasson asked, in response to Pallister stating the province's finances are strapped as it builds seven necessary schools.

"There's only so many dollars," Pallister said.

"We're not asking for dollars," another student responded.

In June, the Evergreen School Division board voted to entirely fund a smaller $1.2 million renovation to their music room by themselves, after the province withdrew from a $1.4-million funding agreement for a larger 1,600-square-foot band room and a 860-square-foot sound engineering space earlier this year.

We have to practice in closets and in washrooms and we have to wear jackets in the winter and I can say I've done all of those things in the past three years. - Isabelle Stevens, student

The division wants to fix existing problems with the room, including heating, wheelchair accessibility, space and acoustic issues.

In August, however, the Public Schools Finance Board refused to grant permission to complete the renovations.

Students speaking out

On their accord, said Evergreen superintendent Roza Gray, the students wrote letters to Gimli MLA Jeff Wharton demanding a reversal.

They were invited to the legislature Monday by the New Democratic Party, who challenged the province's stance during question period.

Gimli music students speak with NDP education critic Matt Wiebe, left, and leader Wab Kinew after questioning Premier Brian Pallister Monday afternoon at the Manitoba legislature. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"It matters to us that our needs are met," said Isabelle Stevens, 17, afterwards. "We have to practice in closets and in washrooms and we have to wear jackets in the winter and I can say I've done all of those things in the past three years."

With Pallister as their audience, the students question why their project is on hold when their school board has the money.

We've been asking why it's been held up but we can't get the straight answer we need. - Emma Gray, student

They took offence at Progressive Conservative MLAs, who seemingly chuckled while NDP education critic Matt Wiebe shared students are sometimes relegated to a closet to play their instruments.

"Why did people laugh?" Emma Gray, 15, asked. "I've practiced multiple times in the washroom across the hall."

Pallister argued his government is playing catch-up when they have dozens of capital expenditure projects to consider.

"When you build a building it isn't the end of the cost you have," he said. "You have ongoing costs thereafter."

The students weren't satisfied following their impromptu scrum with the premier.

Questions left unanswered

"We've been asking why it's been held up but we can't get the straight answer we need," Gray said.

"I think that's why we're all so confused," Jonasson added. "We're funding it ourselves and it's for the betterment of the students."

Watching from afar, Evergreen superintendent Rosa Gray said she's proud of the students for speaking up.

"The students are frustrated that they didn't really get a response. They don't understand why a twice-approved self-funded project by the school division is being denied."

In an earlier statement to CBC News, the province explained it revoked its earlier permission as part of an ongoing review of the province's kindergarten to Grade 12 program.

"We have carefully reviewed capital projects and made some difficult decisions to cancel or, at minimum, delay spending," the statement said. "We understand that the music room is a priority project for Gimli and will continue to consider the project as we advance the K-12 review and continue to improve our finances."

So far, Evergreen's set aside $600,000 for the renovation, with construction expected to start next spring and be completed by the fall. The division would cover the remaining half of the price tag in subsequent years, Gray said.

In a letter to parents, the division said they have requested, but not received, a meeting with Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen. He was absent from the legislature on Monday.