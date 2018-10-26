Leah Engbaek is still learning how to navigate life without her son.

The grieving mother says she didn't leave her house for almost seven months following her son's slaying.

"I didn't want to see people. I didn't want people to struggle to figure out what to say to me," she said.

"Lots has changed. Every day is a struggle. You get up every day and you think what happened didn't happen, but then realize it has," she said.

Her 18-year-old son, Evan, was stabbed in Gimli, Man., in broad daylight in July 2017, steps away from the Interlake town's main drag.

Her son's killer, a then 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be sentenced soon.

The case has been remanded until Nov. 19.

Originally charged with 2nd-degree murder

Engbaek and her family have struggled over the last 14 months to keep Evan's memory alive and with learning how to navigate through the criminal justice system.

Leah Engbaek says she is still learning how to navigate life without her son. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

"Every day you think that you can do this and then fall because you can't. You find the littlest things of your child to hold onto because they're not here anymore," she said.

"We're just a completely different people. I'm different. My husband's different."

Engbaek and her family have gone to every court date for her son's killer.

She said they were surprised to see the teen plead guilty to manslaughter at the start of a three-day trial in September. RCMP initially charged him with second-degree murder and Engbaek is worried the punishment he'll get now will be substantially less than a conviction on the initial charge would have brought.

The stabbing left many people in Gimli, a normally quiet Manitoba town, shocked. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Crown prosecutor Robert Gosman declined to say Thursday if he'd be seeking an adult sentence, or to provide details outside of the court explaining why the second-degree murder charge was downgraded.

Maximum youth sentence is 3 years

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the maximum youth punishment for manslaughter is three years behind bars. However, if sentenced as an adult, the punishment could be life in prison — exactly what Engbaek is calling for while she fights to keep her slain son's memory alive.

"He was a jokester, he loved to dance, he always went out of his way to say hello or make somebody laugh. He was always there for a helping hand, always a hug. His presence is missed."

Engbaek said while the punishment is unknown, one thing is certain. "No matter how many years he gets, that kid will always be a part of my life because he took my son's life without even a second thought," she said.

"I don't have my son. I don't get to have grandchildren, see him get married, achieve all his goals."

The lawyer for the accused couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday.