Warnings lifted for Gimli swim areas affected by raw sewage leak

The province says it's OK to hit the water at beaches along Lake Winnipeg near Gimli again.

In a tweet Saturday the province said the water at Gimli Beach, Willow Island Beach, Loni Beach and South Beach have all gotten clean bills of health and are now safe to enter.

The medical officer of health for Interlake Eastern RHA advises people can now enter the water at Gimli Beach, Willow Island Beach, Loni Beach and South Beach. Regular monitoring will continue. —@MBGovNews

Thursday, the provincial chief medical officer of health had issued warnings for the beaches due to high levels of E. coli bacteria.

The contamination occurred when sewage spilled into the lake through a pipe damaged during private construction, according to a message posted on the rural municipality of Gimli's website.

The province says it will continue to monitor the water quality.

