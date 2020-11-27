Gillingham resigns from role as finance chair, executive policy committee at Winnipeg city hall

Coun. Scott Gillingham has resigned from Winnipeg city council's executive policy committee as well as his job as council's finance chair.

The moves pave the way for the two-term St. James councillor to focus on a mayoral run that he said in February he was "very likely" to pursue.

"I believe now is the time for me to step back from these roles so that I can dedicate more of my time and attention to participating in the important debate we all need to have over the coming months about our city's future," Gillingham said Monday in a statement.

His resignations are "not meant to stage an artificial break with his colleagues on EPC or city council," he said.

Gillingham was first elected to council in 2014 and has served on Mayor Brian Bowman's executive policy committee since 2016.

Bowman is not seeking another term this fall.

So far, River Heights-Fort Garry Coun. John Orlikow and social entrepreneur Shaun Loney have declared their intentions to replace Bowman. Gillingham said he will very likely be on the ballot but did not outright declare his run.

Councillors Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood) and Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) have said they are mulling a mayoral run.

So has business consultant Jenny Motkaluk, who ran for mayor in 2018 and finished second to Bowman.

The registration period for mayoral candidates opens on May 1. Candidates must register before they can raise and spend campaign funds in accordance with city rules.

Bowman's office has been asked who will replace Gillingham on executive policy committee for the remainder of this council term but has not yet responded.

The civic election will be held Oct. 26.